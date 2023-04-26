City unveils logo for bicentennial celebration

The City of Victoria on Tuesday unveiled its bicentennial logo, which will be used to tie together events and initiatives in honor of Victoria’s 200th birthday.
The unveiling comes one year ahead of the city’s bicentennial date in April 2024. The logo, which was developed by city staff with input from the city council, features various elements that reflect the city’s history:
- The six flags that flew over Texas. The logo proclaims Victoria as the “Home of the Six Flags” in recognition of the fact that Victoria is the only city in Texas where all six flags have flown. Victoria is the site of Texas’ only French settlement, established in 1684 by the explorer René-Robert Cavelier, Sieur de La Salle.
- The cattle brand used by Victoria’s founder, Martín de León, which was registered in 1807 and was the first cattle brand registered in the state of Texas. The brand is a combined E and J, representing the phrase “Espíritu de Jesús.”
- A rose representing the City’s designation as the “City of Roses.” The name was first used by Victoria Advocate editor John Stilwell Munn, according to information from the Texas State Historical Association. The title is reflected in the Memorial Rose Garden and in the minor league baseball team The Rosebuds (1958-1961).
- A frame in the shape of an arch, resembling the limestone arches found in the historic Victoria County courthouse and other historical architecture downtown.
“The bicentennial will be a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of Victoria’s past, present and future,” said Mayor Jeff Bauknight. “By giving the bicentennial a logo that reflects Victoria’s rich heritage, we hope to instill pride and build excitement for this celebration of our community.”
In addition to being used for the bicentennial website that will launch next year, the logo will be used to promote bicentennial events hosted by the city and its local partners. Events that have been planned so far include:
- April 26: The Victoria Art League hosted will host a come-and-go viewing of a new forensic portrait of Patricia de la Garza, wife of Martín de León and co-founder of Victoria.
- April 13, 2024 (Victoria’s bicentennial date): The city will unveil a statue of Martín de León and Patricia de la Garza at DeLeon Plaza.
- Fall 2024: The city will host a Bootfest-scale signature event at DeLeon Plaza.
To learn more about local events and attractions, visit www.explorevictoriatexas.com.