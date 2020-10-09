The city of Victoria has received multiple calls from residents reporting that they have received water sampling kits delivered to their doorsteps with instructions to collect water samples for testing.
These kits are not authorized by the city or affiliated with the city in any way.
Public Works reached out to Environmental Working Group, the organization whose website is listed on a form provided with the kits and a representative said the organization did not distribute the kits and has no affiliation with them.
The city of Victoria periodically conducts water sampling at residents’ homes. However, the city will always send a letter to the residence using official city of Victoria letterhead, and the resident will be contacted directly by a city of Victoria employee before sampling takes place.
Residents who have questions about water sampling or water quality can contact Public Works at 361-485-3381.
