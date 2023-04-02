The City of Victoria will temporarily change its water disinfection process starting May 1, but most residents will not notice a difference.
The City will disinfect its water using chlorine rather than chloramines for about one month. This temporary change takes place once a year and helps to maintain water quality. Consuming the water does not carry any health risks.
Dialysis patients may need to change their pretreatment schemes for their dialysis machines. Anyone conditioning water for fish or aquariums may need to change their pretreatment processes as well.
Residents likely will not notice any difference in their water, although some changes in taste and odor are possible.
For more information, contact Public Works at 361-485-3380 or contact the Surface Water Treatment Plant at 361-485-3416.