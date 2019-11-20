The city of Victoria's communications department recently was honored with seven awards for programming excellence, according to a news release.
The awards included first place for a documentary about crimes of passion in Victoria County, “Murder and Malice Part 2,” second place for a documentary about Victoria’s Art Car Parade, “The Scrapdaddy,” and second place for overall excellence in programming.
The awards were announced at the annual Texas Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors Award Show held at the U.S.S. Lexington Museum on Nov. 12.
Members of the city’s videography team include Josh Garrett, multimedia manager, and Micah Riffle, videographer and multimedia specialist. Garrett and Riffle are responsible for the locally-produced programming of the Vtv15 cable television channel, city of Victoria YouTube channels and videos of Victoria’s public meetings, including City Council meetings, the release said.
“Murder and Malice Part 2” and “The Scrapdaddy” were produced within an operating budget under $200,000 by Garrett and Riffle. The team also received second place in the Instructional/Training category for a public works video, according to the release.
The team earned third place awards for Community Event Coverage for the Art Car Parade, a public service announcement for Take Pride Victoria and an Interview/Talk Show for the “Victoria Economic Development Corporation Presents the Victoria Regional Airport” video.
Honorable mentions also were earned in the Public Health/Safety category for “Adopt a Highway in Victoria, TX” and Community Event Coverage for “Ethel Lee Tracy Splash Pad - Now Open!”
The team earned the most awards they’ve ever received and in categories they had not yet placed in, Garrett said in the release.
The Texas Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors is a professional organization of individuals and organizations serving citizens in the development, regulation and administration of cable television and other telecommunications systems, the release said.
