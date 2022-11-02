About 30 former Citizens Academy participants were able to connect with each other, learn more about the City of Victoria and sign up for upcoming volunteer opportunities at the first Citizens Academy alumni luncheon Oct. 21 at the O’Connor-Proctor building downtown.
Citizens Academy is an educational program that gives residents a chance to learn about and engage with their local government through guest speakers, question-and-answer sessions and hands-on activities. The program is hosted by Communications & Public Affairs.
The department recently created the Citizens Academy Alumni Association to help participants stay involved with educational, volunteer and networking opportunities.
“One of the primary goals of Citizens Academy is to encourage informed and engaged citizenship,” said Communications Director Ashley Strevel. “The alumni group will give our participants an avenue to continue applying the lessons they learned at Citizens Academy and get involved in their community long after the program ends.”
At the luncheon, City Manager Jesús A. Garza gave a presentation about city projects and initiatives and answered residents’ questions.
At the end of the session, residents who correctly answered trivia questions about the city were awarded swag items from Communications & Public Affairs.
The City is accepting applications for the 2023 Citizens Academy. To learn more about the program and to apply, visit visit victoriatx.gov/citizensacademy. The deadline to apply is Nov.16.