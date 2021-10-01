The number of Victorians that came out to keep their city clean during last week’s citywide Fall Sweep far exceed organizer’s expectations and was more than double the number at the first citywide cleanup in April.
“Victoria should be proud. We have such great potential here, and it was obvious that day,” Christy Youker, Victoria’s environmental and beautification coordinator, said of the citywide clean up effort.
Over 230 volunteers spread out over nine locations picked up over 200 bags of trash, more than double the amount of bags filled during April’s event.
Youker said she believes two reasons contributed to the huge increase of volunteers this fall. First, they did a lot more to promote the fall event, she said. But, second, the weather played a huge part.
“It was a beautiful day. It was perfect that morning,” she said. “When the weather is good, you may have 25 people show up, who were iffy and wouldn’t show otherwise.”
The volunteers cleared 21 miles of highways and roads of trash and debris, including portions of U.S. 59, U.S. 87 near Victoria West High School, North Navarro Street, and Loop 463. They were fueled by food and drink donated by Chick-fil-A, New Rodeo restaurant, Del Papa Distributing Company and the Salvation Army.
“My goal for these clean ups is, first of all, I want volunteers to feel appreciated and feel they did something important. And the second thing, of course, is that it just becomes contagious and people start taking care of Victoria,” said Youker.
The city will have another citywide clean up in April, but in the meantime, said Youker, people can do these clean ups on their own.
If someone is interested in setting up a clean up, Youker will help them find an area in town to clean, give them the supplies they need, and arrange for the city to pick up the trash bags afterward.
“It’s just a great way to get community service hours, get outside, and make a difference,” she said.
The city is also organizing a neighborhood cleanup on Nov. 13 for the Parkway neighborhood, which is the area bordered on the north and south by Crestwood Drive and Mesquite Lane and to the west and east by Laurent and Nimitz streets. Anyone is welcome to sign up to volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.