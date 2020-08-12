U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud earlier this month teamed up with Reps. Michael McCaul, Xochitl Torres Small, and Elisa Slotkin to introduce the Southwest Border Security Technology Improvement Act of 2020, according to a news release from Cloud's office.
The legislation would require the Department of Homeland Security to conduct an analysis on the technology needs and gaps to secure the U.S.-Mexico border. Senators Kyrsten Sinema and John Cornyn led the bill’s introduction in the Senate.
“It’s past time for Congress to come together and finally secure our southern border," said Cloud, of Victoria, in the release. "Our federal government’s unwillingness to control our border has created a humanitarian crisis and funded the criminal activities of cartels. There are actions Congress should take now to finish the job. Our southern border law enforcement officials rely on technology to do their jobs well and keep us safe, but significant gaps in this area pose a threat to our national security and should be filled immediately. The longer this is left unaddressed, the more people will suffer. That’s why I am pleased to be an original cosponsor of the Southwest Border Security Technology Improvement Act."
The Southwest Border Security Act requires DHS to conduct a technology needs analysis for border security technology along the Southwest border. The analysis would include an assessment of:
- The technology needs and gaps along the Southwest border to prevent terrorists and instruments of terror from entering the United States; combat and reduce cross-border criminal activity including: the transport of illegal goods, such as illicit drugs, human smuggling and human trafficking; facilitate the flow of legal trade across the Southwest border
- Recent technological advances that have the potential to improve border security such as manned and unmanned aerial systems; tower-based surveillance technology; non-Intrusive inspection technology; tunnel detection technology
- Communications equipment including radios and broadband systems
- The Department’s ongoing border security technology development efforts, including any other technological needs or factors including border security infrastructure, such as physical barriers or dual-purpose infrastructure the Secretary determines should be considered.
Additionally, the bill requires DHS to develop a plan to meet the border security technology needs and gaps identified in the analysis, including developing or acquiring technologies not currently in use by the Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.