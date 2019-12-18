Congressman Michael Cloud voted against impeaching President Donald Trump in the U.S. House on Wednesday evening, but not before he accidentally voted yes to impeachment on a charge of abuse of power.
The short-lived, miss-recorded vote for the first article led to "1 Republican" trending on Twitter, after Trump became the third president in U.S. history to be impeached by the House.
"Because of the uniqueness of the situation and everybody doing things on paper ballots, it just took a while to fix it," Cloud said about the error by phone from the Capitol. "I know it seemed like the world stopped and caught their breath for a moment, but really that is just all it was."
The congressman received "good-nature ribbing" from fellow Republicans on the floor about the mistake. He was among all 36 Republicans representing Texas in the House who voted against impeaching the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Votes were cast on paper ballots because of the importance of the vote, Cloud said.
"My understand is that the actual ballots are preserved and go into the archives," he said.
After both articles passed in the House, Cloud spoke on the floor. He had to cut his speech down from several minutes to 30 seconds because a lot of representatives wanted to talk, he said.
"On a human level it is really hard to put into words what it feels like to sit there in the moment with the weight of what this means for our country," he said. "There is a definite soberness."
Cloud said the impeachment hearings have been a verdict looking for a cause from the beginning, a consensus among Republicans throughout the impeachment hearings.
"Normally you have a crime that produces evidence that leads to a verdict and this whole process started with a verdict and then went looking for evidence that it never found a crime," he said about the proceedings. "You'd sit here and listen and watch how the process was handled ... just watching that process from the very beginning, it was easy to see that this was never about a search for truth."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.