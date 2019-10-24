U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud supported a resolution that condemned the president’s recent actions in Syria, saying in a statement the move could have been “conducted more methodically.”
“The United States does not benefit from entanglement in endless foreign wars. I stand with President (Donald) Trump in his commitment to bring our troops home,” the congressman said in a statement. “However, how our country goes about untangling from these types of engagements also matters.”
On Oct. 16, the U.S. House overwhelmingly passed the resolution regarding the withdrawal of U.S. troops from an outpost in Syria. Cloud voted in favor of the resolution.
The move has been categorized by some as a “repudiation of the administration’s national security policy,” Cloud said, but the resolution addressed the “abruptness” of the withdrawal.
“While I agree with the overall objective of a drawdown of troops, I believe it could have been conducted more methodically,” Cloud said.
The resolution also made clear Congress’ opposition to Turkish military operations against the Kurds, called for a cease-fire in the northern region of Syria and asked the White House for a strategy addressing ISIS, Cloud said.
He said a different approach to the situation in Syria could have addressed other challenges, including ensuring the security of facilities in the region detaining captured ISIS fighters, protection for the Kurds and a plan for transferring the nation’s military facilities and assets so they would not be occupied by Russian forces.
Cloud said he believes “we need to be strategic and prudent when deploying or keeping U.S. soldiers in foreign theaters.”
