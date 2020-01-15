U.S. Congressman Michael Cloud on Wednesday sent a bipartisan letter to the House and Senate Budget Committees asking them to require the Congressional Budget Office to include debt servicing costs whenever they produce an official cost estimate.
The letter also was sent by U.S. Rep. Ed Case and U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, according to a news release from Cloud’s office.
“Our nation’s outstanding public debt recently surpassed $23 trillion, as reported by the Treasury Department on Oct. 31. It was only nine months ago that the U.S.’s outstanding public debt reached $22 trillion,” the letter said. “It is the responsibility of the House and Senate Budget Committees to oversee and help rein in uncontrolled spending.”
“When Congress does not understand the true cost of a proposal, it is more likely to make decisions that endanger our ability to address future needs. Including debt servicing costs in legislative cost estimates will better equip lawmakers to make informed spending decisions,” said the three congressmen in a joint statement regarding the letter. “Members of Congress and congressional staff would benefit from this information, which can help better inform the development of legislation and voting decisions. It’s past time Congress puts an end to reckless spending.”
Spending money hand over fist and cutting tax revenues = increased debt? Who knew?....Glen
