Congressman Michael Cloud applauded the Trump administration Friday for finalizing a rule to end what he described as a hidden abortion surcharge in many Obamacare plans that fund abortions, according to a news release.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday it would overturn an Obama-era rule that departed from the abortion transparency provisions codified by the Affordable Care Act, according to the release issued by Cloud’s office.
The Affordable Care Act required anyone purchasing a plan to make two separate payments, one of which was known as an “abortion surcharge” and had to be deposited into a separate account used exclusively to pay for elective abortions, the release said.
The Obama administration allowed insurance providers to charge a single payment that covered the entire plan rather than requiring a second payment for the abortion surcharge, which hid the abortion surcharge from those enrolled, the release said.
“This is a victory for American taxpayers as we ensure their hard-earned dollars aren’t unknowingly used to pay for another person’s abortion,” Cloud said in the release. “It’s another big step by President Trump and his administration to protect life and the rights of conscience of American taxpayers.”
