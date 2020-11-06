U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Friday, requesting that Barr use the resources of the Department of Justice to ensure that the vote counting process is conducted in a manner that is fully consistent with state and federal law, according to Cloud’s office.
The letter reads: “The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division Voting Section’s responsibility is to ensure that the right to vote is sacred. This not only means access to the ballot box, but it also means ensuring that no one’s vote is devalued by any means of voter fraud.”
The letter continues, “The U.S. Marshals Service is also available to ensure that judicial orders are carried out. When it comes to a federal election, it should not matter whether those judicial orders come from a state or federal court.”
Cloud concluded by asking Barr to respond to the following questions, according to the release: “What are you doing to ensure the integrity of the voting and counting process right now? Will you commit to using all the resources at your disposal to ensure that only legal votes are being counted and being counted in a fully transparent manner immediately?”
Thirty-eight members of Congress joined Cloud’s letter, according to the release.
