July is Park and Recreation Month, and the City of Victoria Parks & Recreation will be offering many different events as we take a moment to reflect on the importance of enhancing livability through Parks & Recreation programs.
This year’s theme is “Where Community Grows.” Victoria’s Parks & Recreation offers many ways for our community to come together—whether it’s for a charitable fundraiser at Riverside Golf Course, a quinceañera at the Victoria Community Center or simply a relaxing family outing to one of our parks or ball fields.
This July, we’ll make a special effort to come together with our community and enjoy the outdoors. Here are some of the events we have planned:
• Kickoff Party: July 1, 11 a.m.-noon, at Ethel Lee Tracy Park. Featuring music, snow cones and food trucks.
• Summer Botanical Bash: July 8, 2-4 p.m., at the Children’s Park. We’ll be giving away plants donated by Renken’s Nursery.
• “The Sandlot” Drive-In Movie: July 14, 8 p.m., at Riverside Stadium.
• Green Thumbs Revival: July 15, 7-9 a.m., at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center. Come grab some fresh produce and help maintain the community garden.
• Family Field Day: July 29, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Riverside Park Special Events Area (near Riverside Stadium). Featuring games such as giant Hungry Hungry Hippos, dizzy bat races, giant ball pong, froggy ball, cornhole and kickball. There will be music and food trucks. To register, visit www.victoriatx.gov/registration.
• Kid’s Day Out: July 31, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., at the Children’s Park. A day camp with hot dogs and activities. To register, visit www.victoriatx.gov/registration.
While we’re enjoying summer activities, it’s important to take precautions against summer heat. Drink plenty of water and rest in the shade from time to time. You can also stay cool at the Lone Tree Creek splash pad (4009 E. Airline Road) or the newly reopened Community Center splash pad (211 N. Ben Wilson St.), or you can take part in community swim times through our partnership with the YMCA of the Golden Crescent. Visit https://ymcagoldencrescent.org/ for more information.
We’re also making progress on some key projects, such as the Riverside Park duck pond. If you walk by the pond, you’ll see that it is about 90% complete, with the retaining walls, the wooden walkway and the new LED lighting installed. During the next couple of weeks, we’ll start filling the pond in preparation for the installation of the fishing pier. The last thing to be added will probably be the new gazebo, which will be located on a spacious overlook, providing a great view of the pond. We estimate that the duck pond will be fully complete in October.
The new dog park near PumpHouse is also coming along nicely. We’ve finished laying the concrete walkways in the separate playing areas; the next step will be to install fencing, including the decorative fencing at the entryway. We will also update the parking lot and install waterlines for new drinking fountains that can be used by humans and dogs alike. We estimate the dog park will be finished in August.
During July and all year long, our talented recreation coordinators are in a constant process of listening to residents and learning about how we can provide more opportunities for our community to grow. If you’d like to provide input, we invite you to speak with a recreation coordinator at our next event or reach out to us at 361-485-3200 or parks@victoriatx.gov.