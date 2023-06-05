Victoria County commissioners approved two new appointments to the Citizens Medical Center Board of Directors on Monday.
Dr. Fariborz Gorouhi, an oncologist at Citizens, and Ashlie Thomas, a vice president at C.L. Thomas, will join the board on July 1.
The chair of the hospital board, Dr. Tanya Seiler, will not seek another term once her current term expires on July 1. The board will decide who will succeed Seiler during a meeting later this month, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said in an interview Sunday.
Since current board members Russell Marshall, Ben Galvan and Paul Holm agreed to serve another term, the Board of Directors will expand from six to seven members next month.
"The success that board has achieved and the challenges it has overcome have been very impressive and that's due to the excellent work and expertise of the board members," Zeller said during Monday's meeting.
In other business, commissioners reappointed Annie Cullen and John Gilley to the Victoria County Navigation District board. The navigation district manages the Port of Victoria.
Cullen works for L&F Distributors and Gilley is the president of St. Joseph High School in Victoria, according to the Port of Victoria website.
Also on Monday, county officials began discussions on what projects they should prioritize for the next budget year. The Commissioners Court is considering renovations to the 311 E. Constitution St. building and the vacant downtown fire station, demolishing the historic 1940s jail to make way for new parking spaces and adding more pet kennels to the Animal Control facility.
Zeller said the court is looking to receive new cost estimates on the projects, due to inflation's impact on interest rates.
Commissioners will decide next month what projects will be included in the 2023-24 budget, Zeller said.