A coalition of Crossroads counties are aiming to receive funds for a new legal services system.
During a meeting Monday morning, members of the Commissioners Court authorized Victoria County to submit a grant application for a regional public defender office. Office staff would serve Victoria, Jackson, Lavaca and Refugio counties.
The Coastal Plains Public Defender Office would serve people who can not afford an attorney to represent them in court. A grant from the Texas Indigent Defense Commission, or TIDC, would cover 80% of the cost to run a public defender office in its first year, then two-thirds of expenses in following years.
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said the county is set to pay around $1.4 million for public defender services this year, which he considered to be a heavy cost. Those who request a public defender in Victoria County are provided an attorney picked from a rotating list of attorneys, who are then paid by the county for their services.
“In many instances, there’s a lack of attorneys who are willing to take those types of cases,” Zeller said Monday.
Grant applications are reviewed by the TIDC’s 13-member board. Zeller said he expects a decision to be made some time this summer.
If approved this year, the office could open in 2024, Zeller said. The department would likely be housed in an existing county facility or a leased office, he said.
“It’s not a given we will get the grant,” Zeller said during the meeting Monday. “The state would need to appropriate new funds to the TIDC to implement new programs like the one we are asking for.”
Victoria County applied for a grant from the indigent defense commission last year, but was not awarded one. Geoff Burkhart, executive director of the TIDC, said the commission did not have enough money to fund all of the proposals.
“The board’s decision was in no way a critique of Victoria County,” Burkhart said in an April interview.
Burkhart is not a member of the TIDC board.
In a planning study the TIDC conducted this year on behalf of the Crossroads county partnership, the commission found Victoria County could save around $920,000 during its first year if the commission decides to fund the regional public defender office. Jackson County would save about $203,000; Lavaca $36,000 and Refugio $23,000.
Also in the planning study, the indigent defense commission recommended the annual budget for the regional public defender office be around $3.4 million. The TIDC said in another recommendation that 28 people should staff the office initially, with their salaries matching similar positions in a district attorney’s office.
Grant money for the regional public defender office could total around $7.2 million in the first three years, the TIDC said in its report.
Burkhart, executive director of the state indigent defense commission, said the grant offered by the commission contains multiple benefits, such as ensuring that people in need of an attorney receive quality representation.
“I applaud Victoria County for leading the charge for public defense,” Burkhart said last month.
Zeller said he believes Victoria County’s new grant application is “very strong.”
“We have demonstrated a need here in Victoria and our neighboring counties,” Zeller said Monday.
In other business from the Monday meeting, commissioners accepted two donated flags, one commemorating the 200th anniversary of the establishment of the Texas Rangers, and another recognizing the Rangers’ Company F, which includes officers from Victoria.
A dedication for the flags will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday on the third floor of the county courthouse.