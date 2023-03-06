Victoria County commissioners adopted a new hazard mitigation plan Monday morning.
The plan, created by the county Office of Emergency Management, covers how Victoria can reduce harmful impacts from severe weather, health emergencies and other hazards. The Federal Emergency Management Administration and the Texas Department of Emergency Management approved the plan, so it now only needs support from the City Council to become official.
Rick McBrayer, emergency management coordinator for Victoria County, said a hazard mitigation plan is required for FEMA to provide grants to the city and county.
"If we didn't have (a hazard mitigation plan), I wouldn't be standing in front of you." McBrayer said.
Victoria County's mitigation plan considers 11 severe weather events and three other threats — infectious diseases, technological disruptions and hazardous materials.
"They have to be natural disasters and not man-made," McBrayer said. "We have to then do mitigation actions associated with them (the hazards), and we include those in the plan, as well."
McBrayer said the emergency management office did not make a mitigation plan for every disaster recognized by FEMA. Tsunamis, for example, were not considered by local officials.
The hazard mitigation measures the Office of Emergency Management listed as tasks to complete this year include multiple stormwater management projects and an a new aquifer storage recovery system, which McBrayer described during a presentation.
"It's where they take freshwater, pump it into down the ground and are able to retrieve it later on," McBrayer said.
In other business, the commissioners approved a project that would reopen a weigh station on U.S. 59 North, located near Inez.
Water damage caused the scales to malfunction, a result of bad design, Precinct 4 Commissioner Kenneth Sexton said. The sump pump could be dug down deeper.
"We're going to find a way to keep the water draining better," Sexton said.
Sexton said he was not sure how much the project would cost. An active weigh station would be used by the Texas Department of Public Safety three days a week.