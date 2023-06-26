Newer voting machines in Victoria County could be going to fewer polling locations in the next election cycle.
Victoria County condensed the number of polling locations as recently as 2022, when seven precincts closed, leaving the county with 28 locations, Elections Administrator Margetta Hill said in a Commissioners Court meeting on Monday.
Under a proposal Hill shared with commissioners, eight more locations would close before the next election. The eight precincts are:
- Precinct 1- Hopkins Elementary
- Precinct 8- Shields Elementary
- Precinct 19- Smith Elementary
- Precinct 28- Wood Hi Community Center
- Precinct 30- Our Savior's Lutheran Church
- Precinct 32- VISD Administration Building
- Precinct 34- Dudley Elementary
- Precinct 35- F.W. Gross Early Education Center
"In March of 2022, F.W. Gross had 18 voters," Hill said at the meeting. "The Patti Dodson (Public Health) Center, Holy Family (Catholic Church) and Vickers (Elementary), those are where the high turnouts are."
In her presentation, Hill referred to polling numbers from the November 2022 primary election. November elections generally attract more voters than May elections, she said.
"Say at the Patti Dodson Center, we might have a little over 2,000 voters in a day and Dudley had 32," Hill said. "The VISD Administration Building had 69."
Texas law requires counties to ensure that there is at least one polling center within 16 miles of residents, Hill said.
By consolidating the number of voting locations in the county, election officials in precincts with higher turnouts could staff more workers, Hill said. Poll workers from the precincts with lower turnout could assist the sites that are understaffed.
"These workers are sitting there with really nothing to do and the ones at the high volume paces, they hardly get a break because it's hard to find people to work," Hill said.
Commissioners agreed to delay action on closing the eight polling places until next Monday, in order to give Hill more time to meet with the local political party chairs.
"This is a significant consolidation," Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said. "I want to make sure we're transparent in the process.
"If either of the (party chairs) have any concerns, I want to make sure we give it due consideration, and also if anybody from the Court or from the public wants to look at these suggestions further," Zeller said.
Also on Monday, the commissioners approved new voting machines. The equipment would come from Election Systems & Software, the current vendor. Bringing in new machines would cost over $1.1 million, according to a quote from the vendor.
"(The vendor) told us they would really work hard for us to use it by November," Hill said.
Zeller said the voting machines used in Victoria County during the last election cycle have been active for over 15 years.
"We've gotten more than the useful life out of these and with them being obsolete going into the next election, I think we need to (get new machines)," Zeller said.
"I think we have no choice," Precinct 2 Commissioner Jason Ohrt said during the meeting.
If Victoria County has fewer voting locations during the next election cycle, more machines would be in the remaining precincts, Hill said.
In other business, commissioners approved an amended agreement between the Victoria Regional Airport and Centurion Planning and Design for the design of new taxiways.
Under the new agreement, Centurion's work would cost the county about $1.4 million, around $300,000 less than what Centurion had estimated in April.
At least 90% of the cost could be covered by the Federal Aviation Administration next year, said Lenny Llerena, the airport's director.
Llerena said the agreement was amended because Centurion made changes to its plans for the design process.