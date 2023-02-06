Victoria County’s furriest agency added “new logo” to the list of changes it has undergone in the past year.
On Monday, the Commissioners Court approved a set of new designs the Animal Services department had submitted to them last week.
The logo is primarily blue and green, with an emblem of a cat and dog either inside the letter “A” or next to the abbreviation “VCAS.” It will be featured on signs, vehicles and uniforms. Animal Services worked with county staff and Victoria-based Building Brands Marketing during the design process.
“This has the cute dog and cat in it, so everyone can see it’s definitely Animal Services, Director Mark Sloat said. “Out of 40-some different logos, this is the one we came up with.”
Sloat thanked the Commissioners Court for setting aside funds to create a “professional” logo that will represent the Animal Services department in the coming years.
“I’ve been in animal services for a long time, and there’s a lot of really bad logos out there,” Sloat said. “I just want to commend (the Commissioners Court) for committing to this and helping propel change for the better.”
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said he liked what Animal Services and the logo developers came up with.
“It’s fitting there will be a new logo, a new brand, with the new direction of the department,” Zeller said.
Animal Services, which was known as Victoria County Animal Control until November, welcomed Sloat as its new director three months ago. Sloat previously worked for the Austin Animal Center.
Intake of dogs has gone down recently, but the department continues to pick up stray animals, particularly those that have caused disturbances in residential areas, Sloat said.
Sloat studied eight years of data from Victoria County Animal Services and learned a total of about 16,000 dogs were recovered by the department, and around 6,500 dogs were euthanized.
“Those numbers stayed consistent over an eight-year period, so that tells me that just picking up strays and euthanizing them isn’t changing anything,” Sloat said.
Talking to dog owners about how they can best care for their pet is one way Animal Services tries to prevent more interactions, Sloat said.
“We really need to concentrate on keeping animals in the home they already have. That’s a huge cultural shift from just collecting, picking up and killing.”
Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny Garcia asked Sloat about how his department handles skunks and other animals, which can be a nuisance in yards. Sloat said it can be difficult to keep skunks away because they are common in Texas.
“If you’re doing the same thing over and over, and it’s not having a positive effect, other than just removing an animal, and they’re not doing anything to keep that animal from coming back, it’s going to keep coming back,” Sloat said.
Garcia recommended Animal Services host a public meeting about who residents can call and what they can do when they need an animal-related issue to be resolved.
“Allow them to come and ask those questions to you, so that they have a really good understanding of what changes are taking place and why you’re doing it the way you’re doing it,” Garcia said.
In other business, the Commissioners Court decided a public hearing for a proposed oil refinery’s tax abatement application will be held March 20 at 10 a.m. inside the county courthouse.
Prairie Energy Partners, based in El Campo, has requested a property tax break as part of its proposal to build a refinery in southern Victoria County. Prairie hopes the plant will boast an initial refining capacity of 250,000 barrels a day, something that has not been achieved in the United States in over 40 years.
Zeller said a notice for the hearing will run in the Advocate later this week.