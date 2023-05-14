Victoria County Animal Services wants a partnership with an animal-rights nonprofit to be green-lighted by local officials on Monday.

The collaboration with Best Friends Animal Society concerns the development of a new animal foster program. In a written proposal sent to Victoria County commissioners, Best Friends said the purpose of the program is to decrease animal shelter deaths by helping the county find residents willing to take care of stray animals.

“Victoria County Animal Services currently does not have a foster program,” Best Friends said in its proposal. “There is a need to build a pool of willing fosters to accommodate the large number of animals in need.”

Best Friends said one of its goals is to implement a no-kill policy in every animal shelter nationwide by 2025.

In the proposed partnership, Best Friends would train the county Animal Services staff throughout a 6-month pilot program. The nonprofit would help Animal Services select local adoption locations for the program and when foster animals need vaccination services, Best Friends will provide transportation to its Lifesaving Center in Houston.

Best Friends said in its proposal that a foster program would help Victoria County increase its animal save rate, meaning more animals would avoid euthanization.

Data from the animal nonprofit shows 60.4% of the over 4,000 animals taken into a Victoria County shelter in 2021 were saved from euthanization. Best Friends’ save rate goal is 90%. Victoria County was short of this mark by 1,303 animals in 2021.

“By recruiting local foster caregivers and volunteers to support Victoria County Animal Services’ program, we hope to create some lifesaving momentum in the form of wider community advocacy for companion animals,” Best Friends said in its proposal.

Also on Monday’s agenda, Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo will update commissioners on the recent activities of the county fire department. Castillo sent a letter to the Commissioners Court last week, announcing the department had passed a state inspection this month. The fire marshal attached a letter from a compliance officer with the Texas Commission on Fire Protection, who said he did not find any operational violations.

Commissioners also will consider approving a payment of $238,628.56 to Houston-based Forney Construction for the second phase of the emergency room expansion at Citizens Medical Center. Phase 2 includes renovations to the ER that existed before a new ER opened last summer. The completion of Citizens’ new ER was Phase 1 of the project.