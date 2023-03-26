A key step in the process of bringing an oil refinery to Bloomington could be taken Monday.
Victoria County commissioners are scheduled to discuss and potentially approve a document that outlines all of the tax incentives El Campo-based Prairie Energy Partners would receive from the county for its proposed refinery.
Not everything Prairie asked for will be in the final term sheet, County Judge Ben Zeller said Thursday. The 75% sales tax rebate it requested was scrubbed by the county.
"The sales tax rebate is beyond the scope of what we can do," Zeller said. "We are open to giving property tax abatements."
In what Zeller called a "strong proposal offer," county officials are set to give Prairie a 10-year property tax break, known as a Chapter 312 agreement.
After the 10-year abatement expires, Prairie could enter into a "more flexible" arrangement known as a Chapter 381 agreement, Zeller said.
The terms of the 381 agreement had not been finalized as of Friday, but Prairie had originally requested a clause that would allow it to receive a 75% property tax break for 20 years after fully paying property taxes for $500 million worth of property.
Once Prairie and Victoria County have signed the tax abatement agreement term sheet, the county will give a 30-day notice for a public hearing on the oil refinery's tax breaks. The hearing would take place inside the county courthouse during the Commissioners Court's weekly meeting.
Following the hearing, Prairie would need to submit a formal tax abatement application with the Victoria Economic Development Corp., Zeller said.
"We are eager to see new growth through this abatement structure," Zeller said. "My hope is that the refinery project becomes a reality in Victoria County."
In other business, the Commissioners Court will consider purchasing new road maintenance equipment. County leaders will also hear an operations update from Victoria Regional Airport Director Lenny Llerena.
Zeller said the airport director's monthly update will be delivered inside the Commissioners Court chamber unless a new airport commission is formed. A steering committee is laying out the terms of what a shared governance model between Victoria County and the City of Victoria would look like.
"There is no timeline for when the commission will be created," Zeller said.