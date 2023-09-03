The Victoria County Commissioners Court will hold public hearings on its proposed tax rate and budget at its Tuesday meeting.
The public hearings will allow the public to comment or question the 2024 proposed budget.
According to the agenda, the budget will raise 15.29 % more total property tax revenue than the current budget. Of the $4,617,994 revenue increase, $440,889 will be from new property added to the tax roll this year.
The court will also hold a public hearing on the proposed tax rate of 38.80 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
The court is expected to adopt the budget and tax rate at its Sept. 11 meeting.
Because Monday is the Labor Day holiday, the Commissioners Court will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday.