The County Commissioners Court will not meet Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Instead the Court will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The Court will consider the approval of an application renewing the county’s participation in the Texas Law Enforcement Support Office Surplus Property Program, also known as the 10-33 program.
The program allows for the transfer of excess military equipment to civilian law enforcement agencies. While the county has participated in the program for several years, the program requires an updated application to be submitted each year.
