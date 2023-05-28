Victoria County commissioners will break from their standard Monday routine this week, due to Memorial Day.
Because of the holiday, the Commissioners Court will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at their usual location, their chamber located on the second floor of the county courthouse.
All Victoria County offices are closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
During Tuesday's meeting, commissioners will formally receive the results of a county department audit conducted by a state agency. The Victoria County Fire Department has no operational deficiencies, the auditor from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement concluded on May 16.
The state law enforcement commission found procedural issues when it last audited the fire department in August 2017, but those issues have since been corrected, according to the report. The report does not describe what the issues were.
In a letter Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo sent to County Judge Ben Zeller, Castillo said the positive report was only possible because of the "hard work and dedication from my staff."
Also on Tuesday, Victoria Regional Airport Director Lenny Llerena will provide an update on the airport's finances and report on the monthly total of passenger enplanements for April.
In March, 873 people boarded an airplane at the Victoria regional airport, the most enplanements since 2008, according to a chart made by the airport.
Last month, commissioners approved a contract with a Texas-based firm for a taxiway design project expected to cost around $1.7 million. The Federal Aviation Administration could reimburse at least 90% of the design cost, as well as future expenses related to the design and construction of new taxiways and runways, Llerena said during a presentation to commissioners on April 3.
“To my surprise, the FAA is very interested in Victoria. They are willing to work with us,” Llerena said during the presentation.