A project to help improve Victoria’s emergency operations center could cost about $110,000 more than expected.
Victoria County commissioners on Monday received bids for the stair enclosure project for the center, which will add an enclosure over the stairs to protect the entrance from outdoor elements.
The center, which is located in the basement of the county’s annex building, was hit with flooding and debris during Hurricane Harvey. The outdoor stairs that provided an entrance to the facility were open to the elements, which made it difficult for emergency personnel and officials to enter and exit the building.
John Johnston, the county’s engineer and project manager, told commissioners that the county received one bid for the project from Roth Construction Inc. The bid was for about $282,000.
However, the project was previously estimated to cost about $172,000. The county hired the engineering firm PGAL in November to design the project.
“Hearing that the bid was significantly higher than we anticipated is something we’ll have to sit down and review,” said Rick McBrayer, the emergency management coordinator, after Monday’s meeting.
Previously, McBrayer said the $172,000 would be covered through funding directly from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act as well as $20,000 left over from the flood barriers and shutter system project, he said. McBrayer added Monday that regardless of a higher cost, the project is necessary.
“This project is going to be a great benefit to help mitigate some of the challenges that arose during Hurricane Harvey,” he said. “Removing some of that susceptibility to weather and other challenges during a future storm is a needed step.”
Johnston said the review committee for the project will evaluate and talk with Roth Construction about the bid before moving forward.
Also on Monday, commissioners received a draft of the new purchasing policy for the county. A committee formed in November to create the policy, with the goal to examine all aspects of the county’s spending and procurement practices and write a policy that will act as a guide for county officials to follow.
Caitlin Weinheimer, the county’s chief of staff, said the new policy gives the county’s departments a clear process when making purchases. It also adds “accountability, transparency and just some overall improvements to our process,” she said.
The commissioners will review the draft policy and provide feedback to the committee before it is formally adopted at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.