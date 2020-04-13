Victoria County officials are giving an ultimatum to a company that did millions of dollars worth of work in the county after Hurricane Harvey.
Victoria County commissioners at their meeting Monday approved sending a letter to the Virtus Group, the company that remains at the center of a controversy about whether the county spent Harvey recovery money in taxpayers’ best interests.
The letter asks that the company, now called Commercial Restoration Company, provide required documentation within 10 business days related to its work in the county and a $352,000 invoice that the county has not paid. If it does not provide the documentation, the letter states, “Victoria County will be forced to conclude that the CRC is abandoning any claim for specific balances for the invoiced bills.”
“This has gone on long enough,” said Commissioner Kevin Janak on Monday, who for more than a year has worked to settle the matter with Virtus amid ongoing questions about the county’s actions taken after the storm.
The court discussed giving Virtus a shorter deadline because this isn’t the first time the county has asked for necessary documentation related to the invoice. In November, the county also gave Virtus a 10-day deadline for submitting adequate documentation. The company submitted information, but not everything the county needed, Janak said Monday.
While commissioners said they’d prefer to give the company fewer days to respond, they decided to keep the deadline at 10 business days because it was the first letter that mentions an ultimatum.
“I’d give them two hours, personally,” said Commissioner Clint Ives, who later agreed to the 10 days.
Janak said he hopes the letter will bring about a conclusion “to get this wrapped up one way or the other.”
“Hopefully they’ll provide something,” Janak said. “It’ll have to be exactly what we need.”
Also on Monday, the commissioners took the next step in the forensic audit of the county’s spending and management of Harvey recovery money.
Each of the commissioners turned in their rankings of the 16 firms that submitted proposals to conduct the forensic audit, which are included in the court's meeting packet. Commissioner Gary Burns, who volunteered to spearhead the matter, noted that the rankings were submitted in different formats.
However, BKD, a national certified public accounting and advisory firm that “goes well beyond the standard accounting services to include risk management, technology, wealth management and forensic and valuation services,” according to its website, appeared to be in each of the commissioners’ top choices.
Burns said he plans to work with John Johnston, the county’s project manager and engineer, to review the rankings and the request for qualifications, interview the top firm or firms and bring back a final recommendation to the court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.