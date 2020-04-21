Victoria County Courthouse
The Victoria County Courthouse.

 

Victoria County commissioners will meet early next week to discuss any final action with Virtus Group after a deadline given to the company is up.

The county sent a letter to Virtus, the company that did millions of dollars worth of work in the county after Hurricane Harvey, on April 13. For more than one year, the county has withheld about $352,000 from the company while attempting to verify that the money is owed.

Download PDF April 2020 letter to Virtus

The letter asked the company to provide required documentation within 10 business days related to its work in the county after the hurricane. If it fails to do so, the letter stated, “Victoria County will be forced to conclude that the CRC is abandoning any claim for specific balances for the invoiced buildings.”

During a meeting on Monday, the commissioners decided to hold firm on the deadline and scheduled a follow-up meeting at 4:30 p.m. Friday to discuss what Virtus submits and take any necessary action on the matter, but canceled it on Tuesday.

Commissioner Kevin Janak said the letter the court sent to Virtus gave a deadline of 10 business days, which ends at 5 p.m. next Monday. He said the court plans to reschedule the meeting for either late Monday or Tuesday.

Morgan Theophil covers local government for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6511, mtheophil@vicad.com or on Twitter.

