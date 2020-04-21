Victoria County commissioners will meet early next week to discuss any final action with Virtus Group after a deadline given to the company is up.
The county sent a letter to Virtus, the company that did millions of dollars worth of work in the county after Hurricane Harvey, on April 13. For more than one year, the county has withheld about $352,000 from the company while attempting to verify that the money is owed.
The letter asked the company to provide required documentation within 10 business days related to its work in the county after the hurricane. If it fails to do so, the letter stated, “Victoria County will be forced to conclude that the CRC is abandoning any claim for specific balances for the invoiced buildings.”
During a meeting on Monday, the commissioners decided to hold firm on the deadline and scheduled a follow-up meeting at 4:30 p.m. Friday to discuss what Virtus submits and take any necessary action on the matter, but canceled it on Tuesday.
Commissioner Kevin Janak said the letter the court sent to Virtus gave a deadline of 10 business days, which ends at 5 p.m. next Monday. He said the court plans to reschedule the meeting for either late Monday or Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.