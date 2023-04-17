Victoria County officials now have a concrete timeline for putting together the county budget and tax rate.
According to a calendar the Commissioners Court approved Monday morning, the 2024 budget and tax rate is set to be approved Sept. 11. A public hearing on the commissioners' proposals is scheduled for Sept. 5. The dates are subject to revision, according to the county.
New this year are a series of preliminary budget meetings tentatively planned for four Mondays in May.
"Our thinking on this was, when we're doing the budget, the goal is always to get the budget balanced and approved by the deadlines we are working with," Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said during the meeting. "Sometimes this doesn't leave us enough time to do the planning work that we want to do."
The Commissioners Court could conduct more budget planning inside its chamber the week of Aug. 7, according to the schedule.
"This schedule largely meets state guidelines," Zeller said.
In 2022, the Commissioners Court approved a budget of over $70 million and a tax rate of 39.34 cents per $100, a 0.25 cent decrease from the prior year.
In other business, county leaders approved a road use agreement with a company planning to build a solar farm.
The project by Houston-based Shaula Energy will primarily be in DeWitt County, but the company requested the use of 1.9 miles of Fordtran Road in northern Victoria County for the transportation of heavy materials and equipment.
Shaula, which is managed by joint venture Lighthouse BP, said in the agreement that its "Limited Construction Phase" will occur between April and July 2023. The rest of the construction is scheduled to begin in "late 2023" and will last 18 to 24 months, the company said.
A Shaula solar farm in eastern DeWitt County would have a capacity of 200 megawatts and consist of 530,000 panels, according to a tax break application the company filed with the Cuero school district in March 2022.