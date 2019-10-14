Victoria County officials approved a burn ban Monday for the county that became effective immediately.
Victoria County commissioners initiated the burn ban after Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo recommended it. The burn ban prohibits outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of the county.
County Judge Ben Zeller asked Castillo whether the amount of rain that’s fallen recently in Victoria County was enough to avoid a burn ban, but Castillo said it was not.
“We haven’t gotten enough rain, and with the wind that blew in, it kind of dried us out,” he said.
Before Monday’s meeting, Castillo wrote in a memo to Victoria County commissioners that he has been observing the dry areas throughout the county and the rise of the drought index.
Castillo monitors the county’s rating on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, a measure for calculating an area’s potential for wildfire. As of Oct. 9, he wrote, the recent minimum has been 376 and the recent maximum has been 746, with an average index of 622.
Monday, he said the county’s index was around 631.
Castillo said after the meeting that his office is “strongly” telling the public that if anyone needs to do outdoor burning, it must be done in a barrel and with a cover. And, he noted, there must be 10 to 12 inches of dirt with no vegetation around the barrel.
People should also ensure they have a water supply nearby and stay near the burn, he said.
In early August, the county passed a burn ban because of numerous grass fires and the ongoing hot, dry weather. The ban was lifted in mid-September. Castillo said Monday that he will notify the public when this ban can be lifted.
“We will monitor it daily, and if we do find where we can lift it at its earliest point, we will do that,” he said.
Also on Monday, Victoria County commissioners received bids for two projects.
Commissioners received one bid for the Victoria County commissioners’ courtroom renovation. The $442,000 bid is from Weaver & Jacobs Constructors in Cuero.
Commissioners received four bids for Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group building renovation.
- The first bid was from K&T Construction Company in Victoria. The bid is for $798,000 and has a completion timeline 180 calendar days.
- The second bid was from Weaver & Jacobs Constructors in Cuero. The bid is for $965,000 and has a competition timeline of 183 calendar days.
- The third bid was from Roth Construction in Victoria. The bid is for $715,529 and has a completion timeline of 120 calendar days.
- The final bid was from Lauger Companies in Victoria. The bid is for $913,821 and has a completion timeline of 120 calendar days.
Each of the bids had a bid bond. Commissioners will review the proposals.
