Victoria County commissioners agreed Monday to certify a new stairwell enclosure that shields the Emergency Operations Center from hurricane impacts.
When Hurricane Harvey visited the Crossroads in 2017, emergency responders working in the basement of the 205 N. Bridge St. building had to combat flood waters flowing down an outdoor stairwell.
Victoria County Emergency Management Coordinator Rick McBrayer said the construction phase of the project was completed in six months.
Victoria-based contractor Lauger Companies built the enclosure, and architecture firm PGAL designed it.
Most of the project's cost will be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, McBrayer said. According to documents, Victoria County paid Lauger $258,400 for the construction work.
"The enclosure prevents flooding and water intrusion from ever happening again," McBrayer said after the Commissioners Court meeting. "It takes away the risk and threat."
McBrayer said the Office of Emergency Management wanted to have a stairwell enclosure went it moved into the 205 N. Bridge St. building in 2011, but it was not built at that time because of the project's cost.
"After Hurricane Harvey, we made an effort to fix the problem," McBrayer said. "Now the flooding concern has been mitigated."
Also on Monday, commissioners approved an amendment to Victoria County's airport fund, accounting for the over $1.7 million that will go towards the design fees for taxiway improvements at the Victoria Regional Airport. County officials approved the new funding last week.
"Hopefully it will be reimbursed," Precinct 3 Commissioner Gary Burns said, referring to the possibility of the Federal Aviation Administration fully covering the cost to design the taxiways.