County Commissioners are seeking grant funding for a new generator at the Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Center.
Victoria County has submitted a grant application to the Texas Division of Emergency Management for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, according to the commissioners court agenda packet. If accepted, the grant would pay $171,363, or 75% of the total cost, to purchase and install the generator.
The remaining 25%, or $57,121, would be matched by local officials.
On Tuesday, commissioners will consider ratifying the grant application.
During Winter Storm Uri in February, county officials realized the "critical importance" of having a generator that could fully back up all power needs at the justice center, according to the agenda packet.
Although the justice center already has a well-maintained generator, it only provides power to a fire alarm system, emergency lights and smoke purge system. The center also lacks a transfer switch to sufficiently power the whole facility with a mobile generator.
As a result, the justice center lost power for five days during last year's winter storm.
"The facility lacks a sufficient alternative power supply to power the entire facility for the provision of critical life, health and safety of the residing juveniles and center staff," according to the agenda packet.
The juveniles housed at the center were relocated during previous outages, which have occurred during hurricanes.
But county officials say the generator is critically needed for instances in which relocation is impossible or a temporary generator is unavailable.
Located at 97 Foster Field Drive in Victoria County, the regional justice center is a 37,210 square-foot facility that houses juveniles from Victoria County as well as 90 other jurisdictions that have contracted to do so with the county.
