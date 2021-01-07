The Victoria County Commissioners Court is accepting applications for two vacant positions on the Victoria Regional Airport Board.
Members of the board serve three-year terms and provide oversight and direction for the airport.
Any resident of Victoria County who is interested is encouraged to apply. Applications can be found on the county’s website at vctx.org/index.php/business/organizations-commissions.
The Commissioners Court will consider all applications it receives and make appointments in the coming weeks.
Questions can be directed to County Judge Ben Zeller’s office at 361-575-4558.
