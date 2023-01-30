A proposed $5.6 billion oil refinery seeking to use green alternatives in its processes will be a topic for public discussion in two weeks.

The Victoria County Commissioners Court approved a public hearing date for March 20. The hearing will begin sometime around 10 a.m., as it will be one of the agenda items in the commissioners' weekly business meeting.

Prairie Energy Partners, based in El Campo, plans to build a facility with the capacity to refine 250,000 barrels of oil per day. If constructed, it would be the first new American refinery in over 40 years to begin operations with a capacity of at least 200,000 barrels per day.

Victoria County is not the only location in the mix. Steven Ward, founder of Prairie Energy, is also looking at a potential site in Oklahoma. Ward says he plans to make a final decision later this year.

“I’m open to working with the Victoria community, and I’m grateful for the reception I’ve received from the community so far,” Ward said ahead of Monday's meeting.

In addition to setting a date for a public hearing, the commissioners also formally received the tax abatement agreement application Prairie completed with the Bloomington Independent School District.

Following closed-door discussions with Ward and members of the Victoria Economic Development Corporation on Monday, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said the Commissioners Court remained optimistic about hosting a "complicated and large project."

"We've been excited about the prospects of this project from the start," Zeller said. "Receiving the abatement application and setting the hearing date today was definitely a milestone."

Zeller said Victoria County residents interested in speaking during the public hearing do not have to fill out any forms prior to March 20.