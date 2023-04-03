Victoria County officials approved funding on Monday for the design phase of a plan to upgrade taxiways at Victoria Regional Airport.
The design fees could cost over $1.7 million, according to Centurion Planning and Design, the company that is working with the county and airport on the project.
Next year, the Federal Aviation Administration will fully reimburse the county’s payment on the design phase of the project, Llerena said. The FAA will also cover 90% of construction and design costs for improvements to a runway and terminal building.
“To my surprise, the FAA is very interested in Victoria. They are willing to work with us,” Llerena said.
Before updating the runway, which has not had new asphalt in over 20 years, the airport must address issues with the taxiways, Llerena said. Multiple taxiways do not meet current federal design standards.
Molly Waller, CEO of Centurion Planning Design, said a taxiway improvement project at the Victoria airport could lead to fewer pilots getting lost once they land. Taxiway Charlie does not have lights, so planes have to rely on their navigation light reflectors when using the taxiway at night, Waller said.
“We are making things make sense to pilots, making things make sense when you are landing,” Waller said.
Between 2023 and 2027, government grants would cover over $45 million for the airport’s infrastructure improvement program, according a table made by Centurion Planning and Design. The county would pay the remaining $6 million.
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said the improvement projects would be a step forward for the airport.
“We are eager and willing to get this done,” Zeller said.
In other business, the Commissioners Court approved a property purchase contract between Victoria County and the Victoria Independent School District Board of Trustees. The school board agreed to sell the Guadalupe Elementary building and surrounding eight acres to the county for $300,000. The county plans to use the property as a training center for the sheriff’s office.
Guadalupe Elementary closed in 2019.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny Garcia said the sheriff’s office currently uses the school building for its school shooter trainings.
“With all of these school shootings happening, the Sheriff (Justin Marr) said it would be a good idea to do trainings there.”
Also on Monday, the Commissioners Court recognized April as “Child Abuse Prevention & Awareness Month.” According to the county’s proclamation, there were over 1,411 reports of child abuse and neglect in Victoria County last year.