Victoria County commissioners are scheduled Monday to approve a payment regarding mold remediation in the Victoria County Jail.
In late June, commissioners approved a $76,039.42 bid proposal with Gerloff Company to rid the jail of mold. The project comes after the jail has been listed among the state’s noncompliant jails for months.
The work began in early July and was expected to take 47 days. The remediation plan timeline states the jail should be in compliance and ready for re-inspection by the end of October.
Commissioners are expected to approve an application and certificate for payment from Gerloff Company for $59,284.58.
Also Monday, commissioners will review their list of capital projects that will be funded by recoverable depreciation money from insurance proceeds after Hurricane Harvey.
At their meeting Aug. 19, commissioners discussed how Victoria County may be eligible for $787,233.88 in recoverable depreciation. The county would be able to use the depreciation money for any capital improvement projects as long as they were unplanned at the time of Harvey and were on county property.
According to a memo in the meeting packet, the county was granted an extension for the pending recoverable depreciation. In a letter to the Texas Association of Counties, County Judge Ben Zeller wrote that the county will use the money to fund repairs at the county’s health department and Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, parking lots; work on the Emergency Operations Center stair enclosure; demolition of the airport maintenance building; and five other projects.
Commissioners will also hear a report regarding the county’s Federal Emergency Management Agency public assistance status and consider the proposed 2019 tax rate.
