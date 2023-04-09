A project designed to keep a stairwell of a Victoria County building from flooding is set to be complete Monday.

Stairs leading to an entrance of the Victoria County Emergency Operations Center were hit by debris and flooding from Hurricane Harvey in 2017, making it difficult for officials to enter and leave. The center is at 205 N. Bridge St., inside the building that also houses the county tax office.

On Monday, Victoria County commissioners plan to certify an agreement between the county and contractor that acknowledges the project is “substantially complete.”

In September 2019, commissioners agreed to start a stairwell enclosure project. The county selected Houston-based architecture firm PGAL to design the enclosure and hired Lauger Companies Inc. in Victoria to build it.

According to signed documents, the county will have paid Lauger $258,400 once a payment of $12,920 is approved by commissioners on Monday.

When the project began, Victoria Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Rick McBrayer estimated the project would cost $172,000 and would be covered through funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Contractors submitted bids in 2020 that were higher than what McBrayer projected, but he believed the project was still necessary.

“This project is going to be a great benefit to help mitigate some of the challenges that arose during Hurricane Harvey,” McBrayer said in March 2020. “Removing some of that susceptibility to weather and other challenges during a future storm is a needed step.”

In other business on Monday’s agenda, commissioners will consider authorizing bids for the county’s annual supply of road materials.