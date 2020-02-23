The Victoria Regional Airport is expected to receive runway and taxiway improvements after the county approves additional funds for the work.
The Texas Department of Transportation has given about $4 million in grants for the work, said airport director Lenny Llerena on Friday. The funds will pay for needed pavement maintenance and rehabilitation, he said.
Victoria County commissioners will discuss the county’s match at their meeting Monday.
“It’s a great thing because this airport has a huge economic impact in the community,” he said. “This is millions being spent right here for one of our great assets.”
The county previously approved an agreement with Texas Department of Transportation for the runway and taxiway improvements. At that time, the state agency had designated $2.1 million for the work, making the county’s match $210,000.
Another grant was consolidated with that one, bringing the total from the transportation agency to about $2.6 million. But, bids for the work came in higher than expected, about $4 million, Llerena explained Friday. He said he lobbied for additional funds which led the state agency to commit the additional $1.3 million.
The county now will consider an additional match of about $134,000, as well as $50,000 for night work. Llerena said he is confident the county commissioners will support increasing the county’s match for the work.
Recently, the Victoria Regional Airport commission decided to have a study completed about the airport’s runway, which will help inform staff about the limitations of the airport and its runway, which is a necessary starting point when working with companies interested in coming to Victoria. The commission also discussed having a marketing study done after the runway study.
“All of this work is bettering the airport as an asset in Victoria,” Llerena said.
Also on Monday, Victoria County commissioners are scheduled to discuss the qualified retired peace officer proficiency program for the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Roy Boyd wrote in a memo to County Judge Ben Zeller that per Texas Occupations Code, the goal is to give qualified retired peace officers the opportunity to carry a weapon.
