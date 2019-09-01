The Victoria Regional Airport is expected to receive improvements to its runway and taxiway following approval of an agreement between Victoria County and the Texas Department of Transportation.
During the county commissioners’ weekly meeting, which will be Tuesday instead of Monday in observance of Labor Day, commissioners are scheduled to discuss an agreement between the county and the state transportation agency regarding the improvements.
The project is estimated to cost a total of $2,239,920, according to the meeting packet. The county will be responsible for 10% of the costs, about $223,992.
Project costs will be funded through Victoria County and the state transportation agency’s Aviation Facilities Grant Program, which preserves and improves the state’s general aviation system, according to a news release. A project bid is expected to be opened this summer.
The project previously was discussed last September, and the estimated cost at that time was about $1.96 million.
The funding for the work at the airport was approved by the Texas Transportation Commission at its August meeting, according to a media release from the state agency.
Also Monday, commissioners are scheduled to meet in closed session to discuss personnel matters for various departments and the Juvenile Detention Center.
