Victoria County commissioners are scheduled to review a grant awarded to the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office at their meeting Monday.
Robin Knipling, the county’s grant administrator, wrote in a memo to the commissioners that the sheriff’s office has been awarded a Bureau of Justice Assistance State Criminal Assistance Program grant.
Funds from the $7,417 grant will be used to purchase technology tracking devices and electronic monitoring devices, specifically pipe scanners and downloading stations used by sheriff’s office jailers, Knipling explained.
Additionally, the commissioners are scheduled to review a draft of the county’s information technology and cybersecurity policy. The new policy is part of County Judge Ben Zeller’s “Innovation 2020 & Beyond,” an array of suggestions and proposals for the court to consider moving into the new decade.
Also Monday, the commissioners are scheduled to meet privately to discuss real property as well as personnel in the county’s administrative services department, commissioners court, the county judge’s office and employee clinic.
