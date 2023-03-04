Victoria County Commissioners want to know whether the salary and benefits offered to county employees matches up with what public and private sector competitors offer in today's job market.
The results of a compensation study completed by a county-hired consulting firm will be presented to local officials and the public during Monday's Commissioners Court meeting.
"The Commissioners Court wants to have accurate information and market data when making hiring decisions," Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said Friday. "We want to make sure compensation is fair for the over 600 county employees."
Zeller said it has been a challenge to fill law enforcement positions and openings in Victoria County's juvenile detention center.
Baker Tilly, the consulting firm brought in by the county, plans to propose a pay scale for law enforcement officers, according to presentation slides released ahead of the meeting.
The firm will also propose job title changes and various options for new compensation methods, Zeller said.
"The Court may want to digest the proposals a bit before we consider them for approval," Zeller said, adding a vote to approve the proposals may not happen Monday.
In other business, the Commissioners Court plans to consider approving improvements to a weigh station located off the northbound lanes of U.S. 59, near Inez.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Kenneth Sexton said the station has been out of service due to water damage on the scales used to weigh trailers. Workers would clean the scales and improve the drainage system.
"The load cylinders on the scales can't sit in water," Sexton said. "When they designed the weigh station, they should've made the sump pump go down deeper."
Sexton said an active weigh station would improve the Texas Department of Public Safety's efforts to impose fines for overweight trailers. When in operation, the weigh station would be open three days a week. Revenue from fines would be split evenly between the Texas Department of Public Safety and Victoria County.
"I hope we will be finished with the work by the end of the month," Sexton said. "This would be good income for the county."
Bastrop Scale Co. will be involved with the project, Sexton said.