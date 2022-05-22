The Victoria County Commissioners Court will hear from County Veterans Services Officer Lee Bowman on what the county is doing to assist veterans in the area at Monday morning's meeting.
Bowman, who served three tours as a U.S. Navy corpsman in Iraq, will present the court with an overview of what is being done locally for veterans, giving commissioners an idea of what services are being provided to vets as this past weekend's Warrior's Weekend event closes.
"The veterans service office helps connect local veterans with the services they've earned," said Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller on Sunday. "We're able to see a lot of vets on a monthly basis. I know COVID impacted things for a while, but it's returned back to normal. For a small office, quite a few veterans are seen."
A week from Monday, on May 30, Memorial Day will be celebrated. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for mourning the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving the U.S. armed forces. It is observed on the last Monday of May.
On this day many visit cemeteries and memorials to honor those who died in service. Traditionally, volunteers place an American flag on the graves of military personnel in national cemeteries. Memorial Day is also considered the unofficial beginning of summer in the U.S.
Zeller said that not all counties in Texas have veterans services offices. He said Victoria's office, located at 2805 N. Navarro St., has served as a model to other counties in the state.
A collaboration between that office and the University of Houston-Victoria has students perform work in the office. The Veterans Services Office also works with the Disabled American Veterans organization.
"It's been a collaborative effort from the start," Zeller said.
The office helps Victoria County residents, who have served in the armed forces, and their dependents. It provides services and information regarding veterans' federal, state and local benefits. It also helps vets file for compensation, pensions and assists with VA compensation claims, VA pension claims, request of military records and registration for VA health care.
On May 30, the Warrior's Weekend Field of Honor will host a flag retirement and hold a roll call honoring local KIAs (killed in action) at 7 p.m. at Parkway Church, 4802 John Stockbauer Drive.
The city of Victoria will hold the annual Memorial Day Weekend Bash on May 28 and May 29 in downtown Victoria at DeLeon Plaza. The two-day festival will feature 15 Tejano music acts, a car show, food trucks and more.
