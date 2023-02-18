The Victoria County Commissioners Court will, for now at least, hear more often from Victoria Regional Airport leaders.
After the former airport commission dissolved at the end of last year, the commissioners became the de facto board. Plans for a new airport board, with the city and county sharing the role of appointing members, could come to fruition later this year. The proposal has received support from local officials.
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said the airport's executive director, Lenny Llerena, will deliver a business presentation at Commissioners Court meetings once a month until a new board is formed. Llerena's next update is set for Tuesday's meeting.
Zeller said Llerena will share information about enplanements, the number of people who have boarded an airplane at the Victoria airport. Llerena told the commissioners in November the total number of enplanements in 2022 were expected to be the same as the 2021 total.
“If it weren’t for COVID, I believe there would have been around 10,000 enplanements last year and another 10,000 this year,” Llerena said during the November meeting.
Raising the total number of enplanements is a "big goal" for the county this year, Zeller said.
Llerena, who manages the daily operations of the airport, may also share some financial information with the commissioners.
"He'll tell how us how the new year is going so far," Zeller said.
Also on Tuesday, the Commissioners Court will present Llerena with a new employment agreement. New paperwork is necessary now that the Commissioners Court is acting as an airport board, the county judge said.
"If a new board is formed, there would be a new agreement," Zeller said.
The commissioners are offering the same compensation Llerena received under the previous airport commission, Zeller said.
Because Monday is a holiday for county employees, the Commissioners Court will meet on Tuesday this week.