Victoria County commissioners on Monday are scheduled to receive a fire safety inspection report for the county’s Juvenile Justice Center.
The building has met the standards of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department and 2012 NFPA 101 Life Safety Code, Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo wrote in a memo shared in the commissioners’ meeting packet.
“I am pleased to report that the Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Center has fulfilled its requirements for safety and emergency procedures,” Castillo wrote.
On Oct. 16, Castillo performed the fire safety inspection at the center. He wrote that this year, the fire marshal’s office was on-site performing inspections more frequently because of the construction and upgrade of the fire protection system to make sure everything was in code during the construction phase.
Fire drills are conducted at the facility regularly, the fire alarm and sprinkler system met all required standards and the safety and emergency procedures plan was reviewed, Castillo wrote.
Also on Monday, Victoria County commissioners are scheduled to consider lease agreements for the Victoria County Extension office, the 4-H building and the Victoria County Master Gardener Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.