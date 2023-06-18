A report on the value of buildings owned by Victoria County will be in front of the Commissioners Court on Monday.

The appraisal report, completed by AssetWorks, studied the the building conditions of 44 sites. AssetWorks was hired by the Texas Association of Counties, which provides advisory services to county government officials.

Some of the buildings appraised included:

Victoria County Courthouse, built in 1967: $12.5 million

1892 Courthouse: $11.5 million

Victoria County Annex: $10.9 million

Victoria County Justice Center: $38.7 million

Patti Dodson Public Health Center: $10.2 million

Victoria Regional Airport Terminal: $2.5 million

AssetWorks measured its appraisals by using a cost approach, which considers the current cost to construct a building that would serve the same purpose as the building currently standing. Current material costs and local wages are part of the valuation process, AssetWorks said in a letter to Victoria County.

AssetWorks' report begins at page 39 of the Commissioners Court agenda packet for Monday's meeting.

In other business planned for Monday, commissioners will honor the Victoria County Historical Commission for winning a Distinguished Service Award from the Texas Historical Commission. Of the 197 local historical commissions reviewed by the state, 83 received an award, according to a letter sent to the county by a state historical commission official.

Also on Monday's agenda, the commissioners are expected to grant Victoria Regional Airport Director Lenny Llerena the authority to negotiate with the airplane fuel provider recommended by a selection committee. The committee's three panelists each gave TITAN Aviation Fuels the highest review score.