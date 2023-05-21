Victoria County officials will hear the results of an appraisal of the Victoria Public Library on Monday, but residents can read the report prior to the 10 a.m. meeting.
The value of the library is $3.36 million, according to appraisers from Houston-based Valbridge Property Advisors. The report, completed April 26, described the condition and construction quality of the 49-year-old building as “average.”
Appraisers from Valbridge based their property assessment of the library on recent sales of buildings similar to the library. In the appraisal report, five other properties in Texas were considered as comparable to the library.
Valbridge and Victoria County Engineer John Johnston also estimated the library’s “immediate needs” — repairing the parking lot and sealing roof leaks — would cost $95,000.
“The parking lot is in disrepair and should be resurfaced,” Valbridge said in its report. “In addition, there are several small roof leaks. While the leaks have not noticeably damaged the ceiling, the library staff is aware of them and places buckets under them when it rains.”
Though the library building is nearly 50 years old, the Valbridge appraisers stated the facility’s effective age, which accounts for the current condition of the structure, is half its actual age. The building has 30 more years of “economic life,” the appraisers said.
Victoria County and the city of Victoria co-manage the library.
Also on Monday’s agenda, the commissioners will consider approving an agreement with Victoria-based Elite Engineering for services at the former Guadalupe Elementary building, which the county purchased from the Victoria Independent School District in April.