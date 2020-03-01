Victoria County commissioners on Monday will review a new purchasing policy for the county.
County Judge Ben Zeller said Friday that he thinks the new policy will “help answer many questions before they’re even asked.”
“It will serve as a reference in terms of how purchases are made in certain situations, what the protocols are, what the guidelines are,” Zeller said.
A committee formed in November to create the new policy, with the goal to examine all aspects of the county’s spending and procurement practices and write a policy that will act as a guide for county officials to follow.
The policy will be a formal document available so anybody in the county can understand how these decisions will be made, Zeller said.
Zeller’s recommendation for the committee in November came after the Advocate began reporting on questions and concerns by members of the court and public about how that Victoria County commissioners managed recovery money after Hurricane Harvey.
The committee includes Zeller; Chief of Staff Caitlin Weinheimer; County Commissioner Danny Garcia; District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson; County Treasurer Sean Kennedy; County Auditor Michelle Samford; and County Engineer/Project Manager John Johnston.
Zeller said it will be presented Monday but not formally adopted to allow a week or two for the court to review it and give feedback.
“Certainly improving policies and procedures has always been a big focus, but this policy is a needed and good step forward,” he said.
Also on Monday, the county will receive proposals for the emergency operation center stair enclosure project.
