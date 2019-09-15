The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office may begin using a closed runway at the Victoria Regional Airport for training purposes.
Currently, a closed runway at the airport is leased by Victoria College and is used for their truck driving school, Victoria County Sheriff T. Michael O’Connor wrote in a memo to Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller. Victoria College’s law enforcement academy utilizes the runway for the driving certification portion of the academy.
In the memo, O’Connor requested that Victoria County commissioners review an agreement at their meeting Monday that would allow the sheriff’s office to utilize the runway as well.
The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, which serves as the regulatory agency for all peace officers in Texas, requires agencies to provide training to their officers in the safe operation of emergency vehicles.
The closed runway would provide a safe and secure location for the sheriff’s office to conduct the training, the memo said.
Victoria College entered into a lease agreement with the airport in 2012, according to the memo. It explained that requests to use the runway by the sheriff’s office would need to be made at least five days in advance.
The agreement, if approved Monday, would be effective through Aug. 31, 2020.
