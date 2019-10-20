Victoria County may take part in a program to help ensure the U.S. Census Bureau’s address list is as complete and accurate as possible by April 1, 2020.
The 2020 Census New Construction Program provides an opportunity for governments to submit city-style mailing addresses for new units where construction began during or after March 1, 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The program is open to tribal, state and local governments.
Victoria County commissioners will discuss possible participation in the program at their meeting Monday.
“Participation ensures that your government will gain valuable information that will aid in making decisions about education, health services and housing,” census representatives wrote to Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller.
Participation in the program also helps communities plan for future needs, the memo stated.
Also Monday, Victoria County commissioners will consider approval of donations to the Victoria County Public Health Department.
