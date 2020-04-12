Victoria County commissioners on Monday will discuss their rankings of firms seeking to conduct a forensic audit into the management and spending of Hurricane Harvey recovery money.
The county received 16 bids from firms seeking to do the forensic audit. After receiving the bids, the commissioners took time to review the bids and score and rank each of the firms based on qualifications alone. They will discuss the rankings at Monday’s meeting.
After the scores are reviewed, they plan to begin discussing pricing and additional details with the top firm.
The commissioners are also scheduled to discuss additional information required from the Virtus Group, the company at the center of the ongoing controversy about how the county managed repairs after Harvey, concerning insurance claims and expenditures for damages and repairs after the storm.
For more than one year, the county has withheld about $352,000 from the company until the company can prove the money is owed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.