Victoria County Courthouse

Victoria County commissioners meet in the Victoria County Courthouse at 115 N. Bridge St.

Victoria County commissioners on Monday will discuss their rankings of firms seeking to conduct a forensic audit into the management and spending of Hurricane Harvey recovery money.

The county received 16 bids from firms seeking to do the forensic audit. After receiving the bids, the commissioners took time to review the bids and score and rank each of the firms based on qualifications alone. They will discuss the rankings at Monday’s meeting.

After the scores are reviewed, they plan to begin discussing pricing and additional details with the top firm.

The commissioners are also scheduled to discuss additional information required from the Virtus Group, the company at the center of the ongoing controversy about how the county managed repairs after Harvey, concerning insurance claims and expenditures for damages and repairs after the storm.

For more than one year, the county has withheld about $352,000 from the company until the company can prove the money is owed.

