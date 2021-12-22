City of Victoria Communications & Public Affairs communications specialist Sam Hankins recently earned her master’s degree in Spanish translation and interpreting from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
The program provides instruction in the translation of general and specialized texts from Spanish into English and vice versa at a professional level.
Hankins began working for Communications & Public Affairs in January 2020. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English and Spanish from Texas State University in 2015, and she earned a graduate certificate in Spanish translation and interpreting from UTRGV in 2019.
