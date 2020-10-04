Community leaders are looking for ways to sustain the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group beyond the end of this year.
The nonprofit group, which formed after Hurricane Harvey to help area residents who were affected by the storm recover, has been winding down its efforts this year because the grants funding the salaries for staff are all set to expire.
In the three years since the hurricane, significant work has been done, said Rick Villa, executive director of the group. Still, he said, there are always more needs to be met.
Victoria County commissioners on Monday are scheduled to have a discussion related to the continuation of funding for the group, something Villa is grateful for.
“We want to continue to serve not just Victoria but our entire surrounding region,” he said Friday. “Whatever manner that we’re able to do that will be just fantastic.”
Villa said he’s been communicating with Rick McBrayer, Victoria’s emergency management coordinator, and Jena West, deputy emergency management coordinator, who are making an effort to help the group sustain and continue its services beyond 2020.
On Monday, McBrayer said, pending approval from the rest of the court, County Judge Ben Zeller will issue a letter of support for the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group that will be sent to senior elected officials at the state and federal levels — such as State Rep. Geanie Morrison, State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst and U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud — asking for their support in searching for funding to sustain the group beyond this year.
“Basically, the letter is saying ‘This is a true need for our community. Help us continue so as the years go on, we always have someone ready to respond and move into recovery as soon as incidents and disasters occur,’” McBrayer said.
The state and federal-level elected officials have consistently shown support for the nonprofit group already, McBrayer said, but with extra budget challenges within the county this year because of the pandemic, the county needs the outside help to find the funding to sustain the recovery group.
“We’re trying to really sit down and say, ‘These are conversations we’re having, come have a seat at the table,’” he said. “‘See our successes for the community and help us continue them.’”
Also on Monday, Victoria County commissioners are scheduled to recognize local youth in honor of National 4-H Week.
